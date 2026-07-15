CAR OF THE WEEK: New CLA gently evolves a Mercedes-Benz classic style

Mercedes-Benz has a very long tradition of producing coupe-styled cars, notably the legendary 300 S Coupe (and roadster convertible) of the early 1950s.

By Brian Byrne.

The theme continued with the 220 SE Coupe of the late 50s and early 60s, followed by, amongst others, the third-generation SL that was iconic of the brand all through the 1970s and 80s.

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The thing about those, and coupes from other car brands, was that they were all 2-door automobiles, access to and space in the rear seats very much an afterthought.

In December 2003, the carmaker that had invented the automobile broke new ground again with the CLS, the first 4-door executive coupe, with adequate space for four people.

Based on the E-Class saloon underpinnings, the CLS went through three generations until production ceased in 2023 due to a seriously diminished demand.

But the format's original success had encouraged Mercedes-Benz to bring it to their smaller A segment, and when the CLA was introduced for the 2013 model year, it began a steady success performance that has remained very consistent in overall sales.

The third generation arrived in Ireland earlier this year, and sales since its European launch last year suggest it will maintain the momentum.

'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' is a saying ascribed to the founder of another global carmaker, and Mercedes-Benz seem to have taken it to heart with the styling of their newest CLA.

Very much a further gentle evolution of the Concept Style Coupe first shown at the 2012 Paris Auto Show.

But the underpinnings are completely new, with this CLA being the first model on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA).

This 'skateboard'-type platform is designed primarily for EVs, but is capable of using traditional ICE engines — this generation CLA has the model's first electric variant.

In styling, it also marks a shift by M-B, which is dropping separate styles for electric cars, a sign that EV powertrains are now a mainstream choice.

My review car is the petrol hybrid.

The interior is the latest full-width iteration of the Mercedes-Benz digital dashboard known by the incredibly ugly name MBUX.

Now with a Virtual Assistant based on ChatGPT4o, Google Gemini and Microsoft Bing.

Physically, it is quite different from the more sporty and cosseting style of that first CLA, where the relatively small screen sat on top of the centre air vents, this dashboard is full-width flat glass, comprising integrated driving information and infotainment screens and allowing for an optional extra screen for the front passenger to play with (which, rather thankfully, wasn't on my car).

The graphics are bright and clear, the lower part of the centre screen holding a line of easily-read virtual buttons for climate management and a few other functions.

Below the centre vents, the hazard, camera, and volume are operated by physical controls.

There's appropriate brightwork detailing throughout the well-designed and premium-quality space.

The car is the brand's smallest sedan, but there's no sense of tight space for the front occupants, while there's a surprising amount of leg-room behind me, suggesting that travel as a rear passenger won't be any hardship.

The boot's 455L capacity is adequate rather than generous.

My review car's 4-cylinder 1.5 petrol engine with mild hybrid technology was developed by Mercedes-Benz specifically as a compact unit for vehicles on this MMA architecture.

In the CLA 200 configuration, it offers 163hp and a 0-100km/h of 8 seconds.

With the standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, it proved to be a smooth-shifting performer, with the low stance suggesting an even speedier progress.

A little snarly engine note on acceleration, touching the forelock to earlier motoring times, is artificial and provided at no extra cost.

I don't normally mention driver assistance systems these days, but it's worth noting that those in the CLA are operated by no less than five radar sensors, eight cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and, they say, a water-cooled supercomputer.

Along with all that AI-Assistant stuff, it's something like a data centre on wheels, with possibly equivalent energy consumption wherever that's managed out of the car.

In fuel use, M-B claim diesel-like frugality (there's no diesel option), and the 5.1L/100km I got was right on the button with the claimed consumption. All my travel in the car was smooth, quiet, and suitably Mercedes-like.

PRICE: From €57,960; Review car €64,621.

WHAT I LIKED: Updated underpinnings of what has become a classic style.