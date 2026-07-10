Celebrating 100 years of library services across Cork county

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service has marked its centenary with the launch of a special commemorative booklet, celebrating 100 years of library services across the county and highlighting the rich history of learning, culture and community connection throughout the county of Cork.

The publication traces the evolution of the library service from its early beginnings in the 1920s to the dynamic, modern network in place today. It will be available free of charge in all Cork County Council library branches and mobile libraries, offering the public an opportunity to explore the story of their local library service.

Cork County Mayor Bernard Moynihan said: 'This centenary celebrates not only a significant milestone in the history of Cork County Council Library Service, but also the generations of communities, staff and library users who have supported and shaped it. We are proud of the role our libraries play at the heart of communities across Cork and look forward to continuing to serve the county into the future.'

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Established with the support of the Carnegie Trust, the Cork County Council Library Service grew from a modest operation into a county-wide network serving communities across Cork. The booklet highlights key milestones along this journey, including the appointment of the first County Librarian, Michael O’Donovan, better known as the renowned Irish writer Frank O’Connor, who laid a strong literary foundation for the service.

From its early base on Patrick Street, where books were distributed to centres throughout the county, the service expanded over the decades with the development of branch libraries and the introduction of a mobile library service in the late 1950s. Today, this mobile service continues to play a vital role, with a modern fleet ensuring access to library services across rural communities.

The commemorative booklet also reflects on the resilience of the service over the past century, including its response to significant challenges such as wartime pressures, major flooding events and the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring that communities continued to have access to books and essential services.

Over time, the Cork County Council Library and Arts Service has evolved far beyond traditional book lending. Today it offers a free and inclusive public service with access to books, eBooks and online resources, Wi‑Fi, My Open Library facilities, and a diverse programme of cultural events and activities. Partnerships with major cultural initiatives, including the West Cork Literary Festival, further underline its role at the heart of community and cultural life in the county.

The release of the booklet forms a key part of Cork County Council’s celebrations of 100 years of library services. It not only documents the past but also reflects the service’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility and community engagement.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit their local library, explore the wide range of services available and become part of the next chapter in this important story. Membership is free, and there is something for everyone in Cork County Council libraries.