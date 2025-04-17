Gold award for Clonakilty printers - Walsh Print & Graphics

Clonakilty-based company Walsh Print & Graphics are busy celebrating, having won gold at the ‘Small Printer of the Year’ awards for the Connacht, Ulster, and Munster regions at last weekend’s Irish Print Awards.

Owner and manager Robert Walsh said the company was ‘very proud’ to have won the accolade, making a special thanks to the company’s staff for their dedication and commitment to the business, and a special word of gratitude to their loyal customers and friends ‘who have helped in no small way to make this possible’.

The 46th Irish Print Awards were held on Friday, April 4th at the Clontarf Castle Hotel, where the very best in Irish print were celebrated.

Independent judges assessed many businesses over 32 categories, that showcased not only exceptional craftsmanship and ingenuity but also a commitment to pushing the boundaries of print technology and sustainability

The top honor, Printer of the Year, was awarded to Antrim-based W&G Baird, while the ‘Rising Star’ award went to Niamh Flannery of Belfast company Biopax Limited.

A lifetime achievement award was presented to Donal Forsyth, a revered figure in the printing community.

His lifelong dedication as well as his contributions to the industry were warmly applauded by all attendees.