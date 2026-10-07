Dive without getting wet: Crookhaven tour operator unveils live underwater VR experience for 2027

A WEST Cork tourism operator is set to offer visitors a new way to experience the waters around the Mizen Peninsula, with the launch of an innovative underwater tour experience planned for 2027.

Wet & Wild Tours, based in Crookhaven, will use a state-of-the-art remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to allow passengers to explore beneath the surface of the Atlantic without ever leaving the comfort and warmth of the boat's wheelhouse.

The underwater camera system will transmit a live, high-definition video feed from the ROV unit to a large screen on board, while passengers will also have the option of using VR headsets to become fully immersed in the underwater environment.

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The experience will give visitors an opportunity to see a side of the Mizen that is normally hidden beneath the waves, including marine life, underwater rock formations, seabed landscapes and, where conditions permit, shipwrecks.

Operated by the O’Reilly family from Goleen, Wet & Wild Tours believe this concept to be the first of its kind in Ireland, bringing live underwater exploration together without the need for scuba gear or specialised training.

The underwater footage will also form part of the company's existing Fastnet Rock and Mizen Head tours, with pre-recorded underwater footage available as part of the experience.

The project represents a significant innovation and is aimed at creating a new type of coastal tourism experience while showcasing the marine environment around the Mizen Peninsula.

Mark O’Reilly from Wet & Wild Tours said they are delighted to finally unveil the project.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this experience to the Mizen,” he said.

“There is an incredible world beneath the surface that most people never get the opportunity to see, and we wanted to find a way of sharing it with our passengers while keeping them warm, comfortable and completely dry.

“The Mizen Peninsula is already famous for its coastline, scenery and maritime heritage, but there is another world beneath the water. With this new tour offering, we can bring that world directly into the boat and give people a glimpse of what is happening beneath the waves in real time."

The new underwater experience is currently being trialled for the end of the 2026 season, and is expected to launch fully in 2027, adding another dimension to the range of marine tourism experiences available in West Cork.

For visitors, the concept promises the chance to experience the Mizen from an entirely different perspective — without having to get wet.