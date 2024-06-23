Credit unions to offer energy upgrade loans

HOUSEHOLDERS will now be able to apply for home energy upgrade loans through special loans offered by credit unions.

Cork Credit Unions and Energywise Ireland have agreed a partnership offering competitive loan rates for the upgrades.

Through the ‘One Stop Shop’ programme, homeowners can claim up to €34,000 in grants for a variety of energy improvements including solar panel, heat pumps, energy-efficient windows, doors, and ventilation systems.

Credit union members will avail of easy-apply green/home improvement loans and fast draw down of funds.

‘This exciting partnership with Energywise means our members in Co Cork have access to a key Cork supplier who specialises in home energy upgrades and retrofit in tandem with our competitive green/ home improvement loans,’ said Alan Duff of Cork Credit Unions.