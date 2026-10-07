Cork farmhouse cheesemakers lead the nation with 11 wins at Irish Cheese Awards

It was a successful outing for Cork farmhouse cheesemakers at the 2026 Irish Cheese Awards where they scooped up 11 awards, the most of any county.

The 11 awards were shared between six cheesemakers, coming from all over the county.

In West Cork, Gubbeen Farmhouse Cheese’s ‘Washed Rind Gubbeen’ claimed the Best in Class award in the Washed Rind Cheese (Semi Soft) category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durrus Cheese earned a gold and silver award for their ‘Durrus Óg’ and ‘Durrus’ variations respectively in the same category.

Gubbeen also claimed a silver award for their ‘Extra Mature Smoked Gubbeen’ in the Smoked Cheese category, while the ‘Smoked Durrus’ from Durrus Cheese was awarded bronze.

Further afield, Carrigaline Farmhouse Cheese’s ‘Carrigaline Beech Smoked Cheese’ also earned a bronze award in the Smoked Cheese category.

It accompanied their other wins in the ‘Flavour Added Cheese’ category with bronze awards for their ‘Carrigaline Garlic & Herb Cheese’ and ‘Carrigaline Cranberry Cheese’.

Coolea Farmhouse Cheese claimed gold in the ‘Mature Hard Cheese’ category with its ‘Coolea Matured’ cheese. Meanwhile the ‘Farm Original’ cheese from Bó Rua Farm in North Cork and the ‘Sobhriste’ cheese from The Lost Valley Dairy & Creamery just outside Inchigeelagh, both scooped bronze awards in the ‘Hard/Semi Hard Cheese Under 6 Months’ category.

This year’s award-winning cheeses are available to purchase from leading retailers and independent food stores all over Ireland.

In the retailer awards, Bandon Vale Farmhouse Cheese Company won a Best in Class award, along with a gold, two silver and two bronze awards for their range of cheeses.

Gubbeen Farmhouse Cheese claimed another Best in Class award, along with a bronze in the retailer section.

Carbery Foods secured a silver and a bronze award, while Milleens Cheese earned two bronze awards for cheeses produced for Sheridans Cheesemongers.

Coolea Farmhouse Cheese earned one more bronze award for cheese it supplies to Dunnes Stores.

To wrap it all up, Durrus-based food writers John and Sally McKenna of McKenna’s Guides were presented with a Special Recognition Award for their long-term support of Irish farmhouse cheesemakers.