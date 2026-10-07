Cork ETB course cancellations hit West Cork Campus amid budget constraints

BUDGETARY constraints within the Cork Education Training Board (CETB) has led to the cancellation of some courses at the West Cork Campus, formerly Ross College in Skibbereen.

A spokesperson for CETB confirmed to the Southern Star that a number of Further Education and Training programmes, primarily within the part-time Adult Learning and Community Education provision have been cancelled or deferred across the county.

“At West Cork Campus, a limited number of classes have been affected, including a QQI Level 5 Hairdressing programme, which did not achieve sufficient learner numbers, and a Community Education Art class.”

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The spokesperson explained that following a review of their financial position and expenditure, Cork ETB projected programme overspends within Adult and Community Education for 2026.

CETB said that the decisions “have not been taken lightly” and stated that they were made due to financial constraint and did not reflect the quality of provision or the dedication of staff. They added that communication with affected part-time tutors and Adult Educators began in May of this year.

Jordyn Lynch, an art teacher who ran courses at the West Cork Campus, said the cuts were only confirmed two weeks before her course was meant to start.

“I was due to teach community crochet stitch this September, and I was due to teach a creative drawing course as well, and both of those were completely cut,” she said, explaining that both courses were QQI level three qualifications.

She praised West Cork Campus for the support shown to her throughout this experience, saying: “They're in support of all the courses and have done so much work to bring people in. I can't fault them, they're fantastic to work for.”

She added that they offered her a place if funding returned. Jordyn said the situation has led to a loss of income for herself due to the short notice, but that it was a big loss to the community too.

“Especially for people who haven't been in education in a long time or who are going back to it, I think to start at the lower levels is less intimidating. So, because they're free, anyone can do them so it's a huge loss.”

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Western Division by Cllr Isobel Towse (SD), who proposed that councillors write to the minister for Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Lawless, seeking clarification on the cuts to further education courses.

“The fact of the matter is courses are being cut and tutors have lost income and should be remunerated for their losses until their courses are reinstated,” said Cllr Towse.

She added that cuts to ETB funding was raised in the Dail over the summer, where it was explained as planned cuts to English for Speakers of Other Languages courses only, which only ever received a temporary budget.

Cllr Towse said that isn’t the case here, with cuts seen across the Back To Education Initiative and Community Education courses.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) supported the suggestion, adding that the courses were “vitally important” and said it was affecting the Kinsale campus as well. Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said they were a great resource for getting people back into work following periods of illness.

In a statement to the Southern Star the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science said that while they provide funding to SOLAS, who then oversees the allocation of FET funding, neither organisation has a role in directing or intervening in Cork ETB's local operational matters.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.