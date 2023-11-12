Clonakilty paint firm wins Munster award

A WEST Cork building supplies firm is celebrating after being honoured at an industry awards ceremony.

The ‘United in Excellence Awards’ are open to hardware and builders merchant stores from around the country, and were hosted by comedian Mario Rosenstock at the Mount Wolseley Hotel Spa & Golf Resort in Carlow.

The team at West Cork Building Supplies in Clonakilty were recognised as Best Paint Store in Munster.

Philip Flynn of West Cork Building Supplies said they were delighted with the recognition from their peers in the industry.