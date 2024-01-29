Chance to find 'gold' at Network Ireland event in Dunmanway

A RENOWNED marketing and mindset coach will be the guest speaker at a Network Ireland West Cork event in Dunmanway.

The ‘Find Your Gold’ presentation and empowering talk is aimed at both solopreneurs and individuals working within organisations, and aims to provide practical steps to achieving better professional results.

Guest speaker Virginia Foley is the successful businesswoman behind ‘Up She Rises’ — a dynamic female empowerment community. She promotes confidence and self-belief in women, with a view to them achiveing improved success and growth.

Her mission is to awaken women to their unlimited potential, their ‘gold’.

‘I’ve followed Virginia’s career for some time now and I so admire how she supports and helps others to rise up to achieve their goals,’ said Network Ireland West Cork president Sandra Maybury.

‘This is our first event of 2024 and I couldn’t think of a better way to start the year off and to help us set goals for the year ahead.’

The ‘Find Your Gold’ event takes place at Brookpark Business Centre, Dunmanway on Wednesday January 31st at 7pm. This event is free for Network Ireland members and a nominal fee of €25 applies to non-members, and all are welcome to attend.

Tickets can be purchased on www.networkireland.ie/events.