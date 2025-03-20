Ceramicx’s Frank is ready to tick off bucket list

FRANK Wilson has stepped down from his role as managing director of Ceramicx in Ballydehob after almost 33 years at the helm.

Gráinne, who played a vital role in the company’s administration, got a jump start on her husband by retiring in the summer of 2023.

Now, they are devoting their time and energy to ticking things off their bucket list, such as the purchase of a farm – the renovation of their beautiful home not being enough to keep this active pair busy.

The success of the award-winning company – which started in 1992 in an industrial unit in Schull before relocating to Gortnagrough on the outskirts of Ballydehob – is well documented.

So, too, was the decision of the Swedish multinational, Backer, which is part of the NIBE Group, to acquire the company in 2023, with Frank remaining on as managing director.

Now aged 66, Frank says he is looking forward to farming, but before he and Gráinne get welly-deep in the soil they want to publicly thank all of their friends, neighbours, customers, and especially their staff, for a lifetime of friendship, loyalty and support.

Today, there are 70 people employed at Ceramicx which, like their home, has been ​refurbished and expanded under the expert stewardship of their friend, the builder​ Jerry O’Sullivan of CHOM.

There have been many successes over the last three decades but the one that stands out is the heating device the company devised for ice road truckers.

With LED light fixtures not giving off sufficient heat to deglaze a lens, this infrared company came up with the technology required to work at temperatures of 40-degrees below.

It brought massive contracts for the company, which has the reputation of being a leading manufacturer of infrared ceramic and quartz heating products, as well as bespoke engineering projects.

Ceramicx continues to go from strength to strength under the NIBE Group, which has an estimated 150 companies worldwide.

Gráinne said there is nothing too wild or adventurous on their bucket list. She said they are content to enjoy their home, their community, as well as ​the time with their children and grandchildren.