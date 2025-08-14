Donal O’Driscoll Bursary inviting 2025 applications

Applications are now open for the Donal O’Driscoll Student Bursary which was established in 2022 to honour the career and achievements of the late Credit Union CEO.

Donal was passionate about education and lifelong learning.

He actively encouraged Access Credit Union staff to engage in further education and supported those who did.

His passion for education spurred Donal himself to return to college in 2014 to earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UCC. Donal championed the Credit Union ethos of supporting and empowering members, particularly in the sphere of education.

In recognition of this, the Donal O’Driscoll Bursary will provide financial support to three individuals embarking on third level education or commencing an apprenticeship in 2025.

Each recipient of the bursary will be awarded €3,000 to help defray costs.

There will be a winner from each of the three office locations, Bandon, Skibbereen and Schull.

To apply online visit www.accesscu.ie/bursary.