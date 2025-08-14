Nicola takes key role in child development in Clonakilty

Nicola Keohane has been appointed as senior speech and language therapist at Sensational Kids, the award-winning social enterprise and charity dedicated to making therapies more accessible and affordable to children with additional needs.

Nicola, native of Barryroe, will be based at Sensational Kids’ child development centre in Clonakilty.

She is a CORU registered speech and language therapist with over eight years’ clinical experience.

Nicola said: ‘I’m delighted to join as speech and language therapist at Sensational Kids.

The work that Sensational Kids do is critical to all the children and families around the country who need help and support.

‘I very much look forward to welcoming and supporting children and their families in our Munster child development centre. Every child deserves to be supported to become the best version of themselves that is possible for them, and timely child development services to understand and support a child’s learning style, strengths and challenges, is a key priority for Sensational Kids and one that I wholly support.’