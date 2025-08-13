Enter the 2025 Kevin Mullen Cash for College draw

THE Cash For College Draw honours the late Kevin Mullen and his lasting contribution to the Credit Union movement.

Kevin joined Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union in the 1970’s and was a member of the Board of Directors at the time of his death in 2019.

Kevin’s involvement for nearly 50 years covered all aspects, but his favourite was always the school quizzes and anything involved with encouraging the youth in the community.

Who is it open to?

The Kevin Mullen Cash for College draw is open to all students who live, work or study in the common bond area and will be attending college or completing an apprenticeship in Autumn 2025.

Now in its 7th year, the bursary will give three students the chance to win €1,500 towards their college expenses.

How can you enter?

To enter you must be a member of Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union.

Once you are a member or have become a member, you can fill out an application form through the website at https://cdcreditunion.ie/at-the-cu/cash-for-college or pick up a hard copy at the Clonakilty or Dunmanway office.

All entries must be submitted by close of business on September 30th, ahead of the draw in early October.

How do you become a member?

To become a member of Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union you need to be living, working or studying within the common bond (11 miles radius from either office).

Towns included in the common bond area are: Ahiohill, Ardfield, Ballinascarthy, Ballineen, Ballinge- ary, Ballygurteen, Butlerstown, Cappeen East, Carrigleigh, Castletown, Clonakilty, Courtmacsherry, Drimoleague, Drinagh, Dunmanway, Enniskeane, Gaggin, Glandore, Inchigeela, Kilbrittain, Leap, Lisavaird, Lislevane, Rathbarry, Reenascreena, Rosscarbery, Rossmore and Timoleague.

Full details on joining are available at https://cdcreditunion.ie/join.

What other CU supports are available to students?

Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union further supports students through offering education loans at a reduced rate with flexible repayment options – to cover education costs such as fees, books and rent.

The CU mobile banking app also makes it easier for students who are away at college to access their CU accounts and stay in control of their finances.

One of last year’s winners Kate Nolan said; ‘For me winning the Credit Union’s Cash for College bursary last year had a really positive impact on my first year in college, in the University of Limerick. It relieved financial stress, allowing me to focus more on my studies and get involved in college activities.’

Kate is going into her second year of Law Plus (with History) at University of Limerick this September.

For further details, and to see information on the winning recipients since 2019, visit: www.cdcreditunion.ie. and apply on https://cdcreditunion.ie/at-thecu/ cash-for-college