Business as usual at Wildways in Skibbereen – but courtyard to remain closed

IT’S business as usual at Wildways restaurant in Skibbereen, but the owners have confirmed that the courtyard adjacent to the business will remain closed until further notice.

Christian Pozimski and Marie Dooley, co-owners, confirmed that they are working with the relevant local authorities to ensure that all necessary licences, applications and requirements are fully in place in respect of the courtyard.

In a statement issued online, they clarified that the courtyard was never intended to become a new pub, or a beer garden, nor is that their intention to do that in the future.

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They said the space was created as an extension of their restaurant at 68 Bridge Street and they did so with the community in mind.

The plan was to provide “a welcoming community space, including a place where young people and families could gather, and where parents could safely meet or collect their children.”

They said: “We are disappointed that the purpose of the courtyard may have been misunderstood, or incorrectly represented, and we want to reassure the community that our intention has always been to operate responsibly and respectfully.”

The courtyard is to remain closed while the owners work through the appropriate process with the relevant authorities.

The restaurant remains open, as normal, and the owners thanked their customer for their continued support.