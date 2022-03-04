Bantry businesses putting their best feet forward!

THE countdown is on for Strictly Come Dancing Bantry after the official launch of the event that always gets huge support from the local business community.

It’s in aid of St Finbarr’s Boys’ national school and Brian Gleeson, principal said: ‘We are overwhelmed by the response. This year, however, there is an added air of excitement amongst us all, the organisers, the dancers and the public, as we gear up for new shows and a return to social gatherings and the magic of music and dance.’

This year Strictly Bantry has teamed up with Cancer Connect Bantry and a donation will be made to this charity from the monies raised from the live shows.

Ticket sales for the semi-final which takes place on Sunday 17th April and the final which is scheduled for Saturday 23rd April will go on sale shortly.