Awards to celebrate good causes in local communities

GOOD causes will be recognised at this year’s National Lottery Good Causes Awards, which were launched last week.

The awards, now in their seventh year, honour the work and achievements of projects, clubs and individuals across Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had a positive impact on their local communities.

The 2025 awards will celebrate winners across seven categories: sport, health and wellbeing, arts and culture, heritage, community, youth and Irish language.

Each category winner will receive €10,000, while the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.

A special category, Hero of the Year, will also be announced at the awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done by an individual within an organisation and will receive a prize of €5,000.

Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery & Reform Jack Chambers said: ‘I see first-hand the enormous value this initiative has generated across our towns and cities, on our sports fields, in our community halls, in the arts, and in supporting people in our communities for the past four decades. Irish people as a whole are incredibly generous and the support these programmes receive from the general public further underlines this. It has been an honour to engage with some of the awardees and to learn about their life changing work they are doing in communities every single day.’

Individuals, community projects and organisation that received funding between 2020 and 2024 are eligible to apply.

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 18th in Killashee House Hotel in Naas in Co Kildare.

Applications are now open, with more information available at lottery.ie/goodcausesawards.