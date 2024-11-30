Application to redevelop care centre in Skibb needs update

CORK County Council has deemed invalid an application to redevelop Skibbereen Residential Care Centre at Baltimore Road.

The owner of the property now has the option of submitting another application for consideration.

The original application, submitted at the end of October, sought permission to demolish the existing retaining wall running along the western boundary of the site and proposed the construction of a new retaining wall.

In addition, the owners sought to construct three single-storey extensions to the existing residential care centre.

Part of the proposed extensions was designed to accommodate 24 single bedrooms with en-suite facilities, communal areas, clinical and support accommodation and staff area.

Meanwhile, a proposed extension to the northern side of the building was designed as an extension to the kitchen, and to provide additional storage facilities.

The planning application outlined how the finished development would yield a total of 71 bed spaces, 41 car parking spaces, and 10 bicycle stands.