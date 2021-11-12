Anniversary celebration time at EmployAbility West Cork

BY MARY ROSE McCARTHY

EMPLOYABILITY West Cork has been helping people from Castletownbere to Kinsale for the past 20 years, during which time they’ve assisted over 700 people to return to paid employment.

This month the service is celebrating past achievements and laying the foundations of future organisational operations. The Bandon office was recently refurbished and the Clonakilty office relocated to new premises on Strand Road.

Micheál Hurley, co-ordinator, said he is delighted to be back in the office, seeing new and past clients engaging with the service.

‘It’s important that those who require support in securing employment know that EmployAbility is there to guide and help them,’ he said.

Micheál says that since he joined the organisation in 2007 there have been changes in how the team delivers the service, updates in technology, many new types of employment opportunities, and different ways of working with clients and employers.

‘What has intrinsically stayed the same and is needed now more than ever is human connectivity — giving people time, a safe place and creating relationships with clients and employers throughout West Cork,’ he said.

Their job coaches work on a one-to-one basis with clients, providing an individual package of supports.

They match skills, interests, and talents with employment opportunities; examine tasks involved in the job and plan supports the client will require. They also play an active role informing employers about the benefits of employing clients of the service.

EmployAbility offices are based in Kinsale, Bandon, Clonakilty, Bantry, and Castletownbere.

For more see empwc.org.