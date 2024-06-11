Rare ‘bee orchid’ spotted on the Mizen Peninsula

A READER was buzzing after capturing a rare treat when out and about in West Cork last week: the beautiful bee orchid flower.

The bee orchid is a native wild flower but is hard to spot in Ireland. However, there have been increased sightings as the flower has flourished thanks to reduced mowing encouraged by the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Reader Fergus Appelbe reported the flower sighting near Toormore. ‘For decades, I have holidayed in West Cork and kept my eye out for the bee orchid. I rarely find it,’ he said.

Fergus believes Cork County Council officials can take substantial credit for this achievement. ‘They have reduced the cutting of this area to give the bee orchid and other flowers a chance. They have succeeded spectacularly,’ he said

Fergus urged anyone who comes upon the flowers to admire them, but to take care and not to accidentally walk on them.

Bee orchids are native to Ireland. They have adapted one of their petal’s patterns to resemble a female bee to attract males and to assist in pollination.