Rare plants in bloom thanks to unique microclimate

A UNIQUE botanical garden on Cape Clear island will be open to the public every Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday during the month of August, writes JACKIE KEOGH.

Comillane Gardens has been developed by Michael and Emma Prime over the past 21 years. ​

Before coming to Cape, Michael, who holds a postgraduate degree in ecology and conservation, managed nature reserves for the London Borough of Lewisham.

The 14-acre island garden makes full use of its unique microclimate and has many rare plants from the southern hemisphere, cloud forest habitats, and remote islands.

‘Cape Clear Island is one of the few places in the northern hemisphere where plants that detest extreme temperatures can be grown,’ Michael told The Southern Star.

‘And the garden is actively participating in the ex-situ conservation of endangered plant species from these habitats.’

Within the garden, exposed south-facing slopes provide suitable habitats for cacti, succulents, and many bromeliads.

In some less exposed and damper parts, the couple have planted windbreak hedges of bamboo, Olearia traversii and other species.

Michael said this has created good habitats for tree ferns and other cloud forest plants and he also pointed out that the ancient drystone walls are an integral part of the garden.

He said a permaculture forest of monkey puzzle trees should provide crops of nuts in future, while ugni berries provide an annual bounty.

The rocky headlands of the garden are covered by maritime heath.

The gorse and heather provide a habitat for common lizards, stonechat and many invertebrates.

The Lower Field, the Top Field, and the Gannet Field are also good places for spotting dolphins and whales.

Admission to the garden, which is located on the eastern end of the island and will be open on the specified days from 12 noon until 5pm is €6 euros, but it is free for children aged six and under and an honesty box system is in place.

Guided tours, priced at €15 euros, will start at 1.00pm on August 24th and 30th but places must be booked in advance.

Visitors should allow 50 minutes to walk to the garden from North Harbour, or phone ahead on 086 3836759 to book the island taxi.