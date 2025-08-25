45% increase in callouts for wasps in Ireland this year

RENTOKIL warns of growing wasp activity as the late summer peak approaches.

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, has reported a 44.92% increase in wasps activity in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The company is warning the public to be cautious as the country moves into late summer, the peak season for wasp activity, when these stinging insects increasingly target human food.

Wasps are most active during the warm summer months, with the Common and German Wasp responsible for most nuisance stings in Ireland.

In early summer, wasps mainly prey on other insects and feed on sugary secretions from their larvae.

As summer progresses and larvae mature, wasps turn to alternative sources of carbohydrates, often found around humans.

This change in feeding behaviour means late summer gatherings, such as barbeques, picnics, and outdoor dining, are prime targets for foraging wasps.

Encounters are more frequent, raising the risk of painful stings and allergic reactions.

To help combat this growing issue, Rentokil has introduced the EcoCatch Wasp Trap, a sustainable, non-toxic, and highly effective wasp control solution for outdoor settings.

The EcoCatch trap conceals captured wasps from view, making it ideal for hospitality venues, outdoor dining areas, manufacturing sites, and other commercial premises.

By using high-level attractant lures and a secure design, EcoCatch draws wasps away from people, helping businesses protect staff, customers, and their reputation while reducing environmental impact.

Colm Moore, Regional Technical Manager for Rentokil, said, 'Wasp stings can cause more than temporary pain; they can lead to swelling, allergic reactions, and considerable distress, especially for children. Prevention is the best approach. By taking a few simple precautions, you can reduce the likelihood of wasp problems while enjoying the outdoors. Alongside simple precautions, our new EcoCatch Wasp Trap offers businesses and homeowners a safe, sustainable, and highly effective way to reduce wasp activity in outdoor areas.'