Poetry workshop is online

WEST Cork Literary Festival has added a poetry writing workshop to its autumn programme. Award-winning poet Jane Clarke (pictured) will be tutoring it on Zoom on Wednesday afternoons from October 28th to December 16th.

Aimed at emerging poets, both beginners and intermediate, the workshop will focus on writing poems that are moving and memorable. Amongst the aspects of writing which will be covered will be language, imagery, form, rhyme, rhythm, drafting, perspective and motivation.

All that is required is a good wifi connection and access to a laptop, tablet, PC or Mac. Also, young book lovers looking for new books to delve into can pop into the virtual Children’s Books Ireland book clinic on Saturday October 24th at 10am.

A West Cork Literary Festival favourite, the clinic is limited to eight children. The clinic’s ‘book doctors’ will give guidance about books to children and their families, recommending excellent books for any age of young reader. Presented on Zoom, these individual consultations will be 15 minutes per child and places are strictly limited. For more details, go to www.westcorkmusic.ie/events