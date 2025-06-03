Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Bernard and Bertie O'Mahony, Dunmanway, at the local tractor and car run. (Photo: David Patterson)
At the Clonakilty Point to Point races were Michael Dempsey and Herbert Buttimer. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sandy French from Lissarda at a recent Teagasc farm walk in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Anastasia and Mikola Mockvenkova from Coolmaine enoying harness racing on Harbour View Beach. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Brown family, Polly, Finola, Tommy and Franky and their dog Oti, from Clonakilty in Courtmacsherry Woods. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Right: Mary Willianson attending the recent Beara chevel. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Evie Bokuma selling fresh lobster and crabs at Sunday market in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Teachers Orla O'Sullivan and Sarah McCarthy with Garda James Crowley at a safety talk at the school. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Willie Patterson, also Dunmanway, at the fundraising tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Skibbereen Community School student Urte Jancauskaite listens to a talk on fire safety at the school. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Rory and Finn Hook with dog Ollie at the lauching of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Pauline Cotter and Aathur Little at the opening of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Julie Pullman travelled from the UK to Schull's Fastnet Film Festival, where she meet her relative, the Hollywood actor Bill Pullman. (Photo: Jackie Keogh)
Donal McSweeney and Brendan Hurley enjoying at the launching of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Brendan Conroy, Camilla Griehsel and Carmel Winters enjoying at the launching of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Clare Watson, Pat Moynihan and Maggie Cahill enjoying at the lauching of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Curraghcrowley Bridge Club held their president Ann Bailey's prize last Wednesday night. Front: Majella Coakley, Freda Creedon, Eithne Lordan (winner) Ann Bailey (president, Curraghcrowley Bridge Club), Mary Callanan (winner) and Margaret O'Donovan. Back: Gerard O'Driscoll, Paula O'Sullivan, Catherine Cahalane, Moira O'Sullivan, Albert Helen, Jerry O'Mahony, Lucia Murphy, Margaret Ryan, Dermot Lucey, Georgina Deane and Deirdre Moloney.
Fingal and Clovis Ferguson of Gubbeen serving their products at the launching of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Volunteers at the lauching of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull were Maria Schlottterbeck, Mischa Shah, Pia Roycroft, Liz Curry and Gerge Lynch. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Roisín O’Driscoll, Angela O’Regan and classmates enjoying the ‘skip around Europe’ challenge as part of the Active Week celebrations held in Rath National School.
The Ilen Rovers U8 boys who attended the blitz in Bantry last Saturday. Back: James Browne, Eoghan Collins, Daniel Casey, Tadhg Holland, Rory Keane, Finn Browne, Senan Coughlan and Shane Holland. Front: Sean Casey, Nye Lawn, Sean Holland, Harry Coughlan, Patrick O’Driscoll, Archie Desmond and Nicolas McSweeney.
Caoimhe Cottrell and Alexis O’Regan taking to the river Ilen as part of Skibbereen Rowing Club’s schools’ programme.
Our Ilen Rovers U8 girls had a great morning in Leap last Saturday morning. Back: Isabelle Sheehy, Rowan Murphy, Orla Hickey, Clodagh Goggin, Chloe Keohane, Jessica O’Sullivan and Sadie Kiely. Front: Ciara Duggan, Ellie Hannick, Róisín Cottrell, Marta Marchenko, Muireann Daly, Wren Putze, Ella MacAuley, Róisín O’Driscoll and Sofia Lee.
The Ilen Rovers intermediate men's team had a good win away to Millstreet last Sunday. Back: Peader O'Driscoll, Aaron O'Sullivan, Timmy McCarthy, Jack Collins, Emmet Hourihane, Micheal Sheehy, Damien O'Sullivan, John Davis, Jack Whooley, Emmet Hourihane, Eoghan O'Neill, Simon O'Shea, Dan MacEoin and Barry Collins. Front: Ciaran O'Dwyer, Peter O'Driscoll, Aidan Fahy, Joseph Hickey, Andrew Collins, Oisin Coakley, Denis O'Driscoll and Adrian O'Driscoll.
Clonakilty's John Callaghan will begin his climb of Mount Kilimanjaro on July 21st to raise funds for three West Cork charities; Cancer Connect, West Cork Rapid Response and West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue. Standing: Eileen Sheppard (mayor of Clonakilty), Eamonn Barry (West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue), John Callaghan (climber), Liam Slattery (WCRR), Betty Hennessy (WCRR), Helen O'Driscoll (manager, Cancer Connect), Christy Dempsey (Cancer Connect) and Jim Murphy (Cancer Connect). Seated: Dena O'Donovan (WCRR), Catherine Callaghan (John's wife) and Sinead Crowley (Cancer Connect.) (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The West Cork Ukrainian Choir was formed in autumn last year and has since performed at a number of venues.
Caoimhe O'Sullivan from Adrigole was recently presented with the Malli Scholarship Award for the best Leaving Certificate results in 2024 at a ceremony held at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, where Dr Kevin Healy presented Caoimhe with her award.
EU Commissioner for Fisheries, Costas Kadis, and Minister for Agriculture Food and Fisheries and the Marine Timmy Dooley visited Castletownbere and met with MEPs Nina Carbery, Sean Kelly and Billy Kelleher. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Patricia O'Neill, Claire Kelleher and Susan Power completed the Ring of Beara charity cycle on behalf of Beara West Family Resource Centre and Castletownbere Day Care Centre.
First and sixth class pupils of Carrigboy National School with Olympic athlete Phil Healy when she visited the school last Monday.
Transition Year students at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, with course tutors Sarah Cairns and Vanessa Bradbury, after completing their Dementia Awareness Training. Twenty Five TY students have now completed the training as part of the steps to make Bantry a Dementia Inclusive community. Similar training, designed to help participants better understand and communicate with people living with dementia, will be available in the autumn to community groups, businesses and members of the public. Front: Nicol Lenczuk and Riona Harrington. Second row: Valerija Buseveca and Leah Barry. Third row: Maggie Cronin, Mary Fox and Amy Coughlan. Back: Ella Foley, Darragh Dullea, Darragh O’Shea and Fionn Goggin.
Peadar Noonan (BCU), Sean Healy (Jesters), Anna Fitzgerald (BCU), Joy Robinson (Jesters), Noreen Cronin (BCU) and Finbarr O’Shea (BCU).
Harry ‘Sonny’ Maybury celebrated his 90th birthday with his wife Mary and family, Joe, Anthony, Sandra, Karen and Martin.
Ballinacarriga National School and Randal Óg GAA presented Cancer Connect with a cheque for €1,400 from the proceeds of their recent tractor run. Pat White and Sean O'Donovan collected the cheque on behalf of Cancer Connect. The organisers thanked all of those who helped run the event, those who sponsored raffle prizes and everyone who supported and came along on the day. Back: Frank O'Donnell, Geraldine Hurley, Dan O'Sullivan, Charlotte Dewar and Ruth McSweeney. Front: Lynn Holland, Laura Burchill, Sean O'Donovan, Pat White, Mary O'Donnell and Catriona Hennessy.
Dunmanway business members attended the Network Ireland West Cork Business Awards event last Friday at Inchydoney Lodge & Spa: Tim Buckley (chair of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce), Cllr Deirdre Kelly (deputising for the mayor of Cork county), Sandra Maybury (Maybury Marketing) and Jane O’Regan (manager, AIB Dunmanway). (Photo: Kathryn O'Shea)
Teachers and pupils of Clogagh National School handed over €700 to West Cork Rapid Response, the proceeds of a special mass held recently to mark the end of Kindness Week at the school
The Darrara art group assembled for their end of term get together which was led by Deirdre Archbold, Mary and Patricia O’Brien. Classes will recommence again at the community centre in autumn. (Gearoid Holland)
Aoife O’Driscoll and Sharon McCarthy, along with students from Lisavaird National School, presenting a donation of €1,250 to Helen O’Driscoll of Cancer Connect. The donation was raised by the parents association from the recently held Rosemary Calnan tractor run. Pupils include, standing: Harry McCarthy, Isla O’Keeffe, Orlaith Duggan, Mathew Calnan, Sharon McCarthy and Ella-Mae White Slattery. Front: Edward Horgan and Aoife O’Driscoll.
Local sisters, Amy (left) and Ellen Beechinor in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Bernadette McCarthy from Barryroe and her granddaughter Amirah enjoying time together on Bridge Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Barry Keoghan with Maura O’Reilly when he stopped in to visit the Wet and Wild Sauna at Galleycove beach.
The Bantry J14 girls octuple scull with Annie Calnan, Ella Cronin, Alex Manning, Millie Crowley, Nora Murphy, Elizabeth Ní Shuilleabhain, Cara McCarthy and Ellie O’Donovan.
Michael Minehane from Kealkil started running at Malin Head on May 16th to complete 15 marathons over the following 15 days, finishing on May 30th, as a fundraiser for LauraLynn. Michael posed for a photo on his return to Cork on Monday May 26th, during marathon number 11.
Paul O'Rourke from The Rock Bar and Washington Inn, who sponsored the high vis vests for the Ballinhassig Tidy Village Association, with Derry Finn and Charlie Kavanagh.
Minister Christopher O’Sullivan attending the Rossmore Theatre Group’s coffee day in aid of Cairde, Clonakilty Community Hospital. From left: Jason Collins, Maura Cal McCarthy, Diarmuid Lawlor, Ger Finn, Christopher O’Sullivan, Andrew Buttimer and Mary Deasy.
Former crew member of the Courtmacsherry RNLI, Conor Dullea, affixing one of many commemorative Courtmacsherry Lifeboat 200 flags ahead of the weekend celebrations in the village. He was ably assisted by his nephew Niall. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Barryroe's Pat Lawton (left) and Matthew O'Regan were on duty at the first fence at the Clonakilty Point to Point Races at Inchydoney Island last Sunday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A group of about 55 members of the Timoleague Ladies Club celebrated the club’s 30th anniversary with a special mass in Timoleague before heading to Courtmacsherry Hotel for a well-deserved celebratory meal.
Donal and Louise Williamson from Leap leaving Rosscarbery on route to Lisavaird Co-op during West Cork Chevals’ last event of the season, which was held in aid of Cancer Connect.
The Carbery U16 road bowling champion for 2025, Eoin Crowley from Dreenatra in Schull, receiving the winning cup from referee Diarmuid Herlihy.
The late Diarmuid O'Brien on a day when the Old Head Rocket Team was re-enacted. Diarmuid will be greatly missed by colleagues, friends and family.
Cristóir Deasy and his mum Irene from Timoleague enjoying a visit to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Peter Desmond, Bandon with his nine-month-old grandson Darragh O'Sullivan at a Teagasc, in collaboration with Shinagh Estates and Carbery, open day on Share Farming and Succession Pathways at Gurteen Farm, Shinagh Estates, Bandon. (Photo: O'Gorman)
Brian and Maria O'Sullivan with their daughter Saoirse on the occasion of her First Holy Communion in Goleen church last Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Matthew Coholan, Cathal Murray, Maria-Louisa Vogt, Anthony Byrne, Philip Murphy, Julius Thalkofer and Lena Peters from the school recently claimed a prize at this year’s Eco-Unesco Young Environmentalist Awards.
Barry Moloney met the Creative Cruiser, aka The Barbering Biker, in Kinsale during the week. The 66-year-old Australian grandmother Chris is enjoying an amazing adventure across Europe by bike.
Deirdre Threadgold with Barry Keoghan at The Quirky Pickers shop in Schull; the actor was in town for the Fastnet Film Festival.