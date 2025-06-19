Hebridean Sky Cruise Ship Makes Inaugural Call to Schull Harbour

CORK County Council’s busiest cruise season to-date continued on Saturday, June 14th with the arrival of Hebridean Sky, a luxurious small expedition cruise ship operated by Noble Caledonia.

Anchoring off the coast of Schull, the vessel marked its maiden visit to the harbour as part of its Britan and Ireland Odyssey.

The 90m ship, carrying 93 guests and a dedicated crew of 80, set sail from Portsmouth and will complete its journey in Aberdeen.

Passengers were transferred to Schull pontoon, before enjoying the short scenic trip to Mizen Head.

On their return, they visited the village of Schull, enjoying the local shops and hospitality.

Cork County Council staff were on hand on the day to greet passengers and crew, along with providing information on local attractions.

Cllr. Danny Collins, Deputy Chairperson of the West Cork Municipal District, and officials from Cork County Council were welcomed onboard by the ship’s Captain for a formal gift exchange to mark the ship’s inaugural visit to Schull Harbour.

Cllr. Collins said, 'We are proud to showcase what makes County Cork so special to a growing number of international visitors. There are a record number of calls this year with 25 cruise ships set to visit Cork County Council’s harbours in 2025. Ships will also visit Kinsale, Baltimore, Bere Island, Youghal and Ballycotton. Approximately 4,000 cruise passengers are expected to visit from these calls, contributing to the local economy and supporting our tourism industry.'