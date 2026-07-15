On 1 July 2026, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) issued its first licences to online betting operators, a moment the industry had been circling on the calendar since the Gambling Regulation Act was signed into law in late 2024. For anyone gambling online in Ireland, the change is more than administrative. From that date, the consumer protections promised in that law started attaching to the sites people actually use. Some of those protections are already in force, others arrive over the coming months, and knowing the difference matters if you place the odd bet or enjoy a casino game from your phone.

What changed this summer

Until now, online gambling in Ireland operated under a patchwork of laws, some dating back to the Betting Act of 1931, written decades before anyone imagined a smartphone. The 2024 Act replaced that patchwork with a single regulator. The GRAI opened applications for remote betting licences on 9 February 2026 and began issuing them on 1 July. In-person betting licences follow from December 2026, and applications for remote gaming licences, the category covering online casino games, open later in the year.

The phased rollout means the full system will take time to bed in. What is not phased is the enforcement behind it. Licensed operators who breach their obligations face fines of up to €20 million or 10 per cent of annual turnover, whichever is higher. That figure was designed to get the attention of international operators for whom Ireland was previously a light-touch market.

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The protections that now apply when you gamble online

The obligations attached to the new licences read like a direct response to the complaints punters and families have voiced for years.

Credit card gambling is banned. Licensed operators cannot accept credit card payments. That closes off a route that let people wager money they did not have. VIP schemes are gone too. The Act prohibits the loyalty programmes that showered frequent gamblers with hospitality and perks, a practice campaigners argued rewarded exactly the people who most needed to stop.

Advertising is under new limits. Gambling ads are banned on television, radio and on-demand services between 5.30am and 9pm, and operators cannot use imagery, language or characters likely to appeal to children. Free bets and inducements aimed at drawing people back after a losing streak face restrictions as well.

None of this depends on an operator's goodwill. These are licence conditions, and the €20 million ceiling on fines is what makes them stick.

How to tell who you are dealing with

The awkward part of a phased rollout is that, for a while, some operators serving Irish customers will hold a new GRAI licence and others will still be working through the application process. That puts a bit of homework on the player.

The simplest habit is to check the footer of any site before depositing. Licensed operators must display who regulates them, and a site that makes that information hard to find is telling you something. Independent guides can save some of the legwork here. A review of the best online casinos available to Irish players will typically set out which regulator stands behind each site and what player protection tools it offers, which beats digging through the terms and conditions yourself.

A licence has its limits, too. Regulation makes gambling safer and fairer, but it does not change the underlying arithmetic. The house retains its edge, and the sensible way to approach any casino game or bet is as entertainment with a cost attached, the same way you would treat a night out or a concert ticket.

Tools that put you in control

The Act's most personal protection is the National Gambling Exclusion Register. Once operators are licensed, they must connect to the register, which is run by the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland and lets a person bar themselves from every licensed operator with a single request, rather than repeating the process site by site.

Irish banks have been building their own safety net in parallel. PTSB last year joined AIB, Bank of Ireland and Revolut in offering customers a block on gambling transactions through their banking apps, typically with a cooling-off delay before the block can be lifted. Research from the ESRI suggests around 130,000 adults in Ireland experience problem gambling, and for that group these blunt, practical tools can matter more than any regulation.

Licensed sites must also offer deposit limits and time-outs, and they are worth setting on day one, when the decision is easy, rather than after a bad week.

Gambling in Ireland is restricted to adults aged 18 and over, and support is available through services such as GamblingCare.ie for anyone whose play has stopped feeling like fun. That, in the end, is the test the new rules are built around. The Act treats gambling as a legitimate pastime that adults are free to enjoy, and it asks operators to keep it that way. The protections now applying to Irish players exist so that a flutter stays what it was always meant to be: a bit of entertainment, with the cost known in advance.