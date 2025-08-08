PTSB launches app feature to block gambling using bank card

PTSB has launched a digital voluntary block for customers who wish to stop card transactions involving gambling merchants.

The bank describes this as an important initiative in promoting financial wellbeing and supporting customers in managing gambling-related harm.

The new feature allows PTSB customers to block debit and credit card transactions that are classified as gambling instantly through their PTSB app.

If customers choose to remove the block, a 48-hour impulse delay period will apply before gambling transactions can resume.

Along with betting sites, the block also covers online casinos, poker sites, and lottery websites.

An analysis of PTSB banking data from January to June 2025 shows that 91% of gambling spend was online, 80% of spend was by men, the age group with the highest spend was 40-49, and 2% of those who gambled in June spent over €1,000, which falls into the threshold of problem gambling, according to ESRI research.

ESRI research found that there are 130,000 adults with problem gambling in Ireland.

There is also growing evidence that gambling offers lure people to bet more, particularly those at risk of problem gambling.

Patrick Farrell, PTSB’s retail banking officer, said: ‘We’re committed to ensuring our customers have the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions and plan for their future.

‘Problem gambling is increasingly becoming a societal issue. We know from ESRI research that one in 30 adults in Ireland suffers from problem gambling, but worryingly a further 279,000 adults show moderate evidence of it.

‘That’s why we have introduced this voluntary gambling block in-app so that it is accessible when our customers need it most.’

Oisín McConville, GamblingCare.ie welcomed the initiative.