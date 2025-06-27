THINGS TO DO IN WEST CORK: West Cork's picnic spots

West Cork is such a scenic place that wherever you stop, by lakeside, riverside or shoreside, there’s always a wonderful picnic spot nearby!

Here are just a few recommendations!

Picnic at Tooreen, Sheep’s Head Peninsula

The picnic bench at the Cupán Tae café at Tooreen must certainly be one of the most delightful of all where it perches near the end of the Sheep’s Head peninsula.

On a clear day you will have sweeping vistas of Dunmanus Bay below.

It is good to note that there are also toilet facilities available.

The café and picnic bench at Tooreen can be a great starting point for a stroll to the lighthouse - or can be a finishing stop at the end of the walk.

For further details on the lighthouse walk visit www.livingthesheepsheadway.com

Carriganass Castle, Kealkill

Carriganass Castle makes for a photogenic picnic stop and is a great place to soak up some local history.

The castle was built by O’Sullivan Beare in 1540 and the most famous occupant of the castle would have been Donal Cam O’Sullivan Beare, who had a long military history and who in 1601 commanded the Munster forces on the Spanish side at the Battle of Kinsale.

There are picnic benches on the grassy area below the castle on the banks of the Ouvane River.

Nearby, there are also picnic facilities at Kealkill Parklands amenity.

Visit www.carriganasscastle.com.

Gougane Barra

The majestic Gougane Barra Forest Park has numerous picnic spots within the park.

The benches are spread out around the circular drive (one-way only) through the forest thereby allowing each picnic party to have their own spot.

Many of the benches are beside the infant River Lee as it starts its journey towards Cork city, and the babbling streams and little wooden bridges spanning them made for the picturesque picnicking.

Nearby, the island with St Finbarr’s Oratory is also worth visiting.

Macroom Fairy Garden

The Tiny Feet Fairy Garden Macroom is a most wonderful place to have a picnic for families.

There is something to see on every level from the ground up, which makes it an imaginative source of wonder and play.

The setting is restful with large trees on the banks of the Sullane river, and the sensory garden, figurines, fairies and planting boxes to keep everyone entertained.

It is a great credit to the hardworking committee that maintains it.

Visit Tiny Feet Fairy Garden page on Facebook or www.macroomtidytowns.ie/tiny-feet-fairy-garden.php.

Glengarriff Blue Pool

The Blue Pool in Glengarriff is a tidal inlet framed by trees in the heart of Glengarriff which makes the picturesque picnic spot easily accessible.

There is also a great looped coastal walk through the woods which offers lovely views out to Glengarriff Harbour, and all the tiny islands dotted in it.

Seals can often be seen basking on the rocks and are always a delight to observe.

There is also a public playground nearby which is a great place for little ones to burn off excess picnic energy.