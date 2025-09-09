Billy Kelleher MEP has failed to secure nomination to run for president

CORK hopeful Billy Kelleher MEP has failed in his bid to secure the Fianna Fáil nomination to run for president.

He lost out to former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin by 41 votes to 29 in the party’s selection contest held on Tuesday.

Mr Gavin was the candidate favoured by party leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and backed by Cabinet ministers.

After the vote Mr Kelleher said he ‘fully supports and endorses’ Mr Gavin, adding: ‘I will canvass every day I can to ensure that he is elected because he shares the values that I share.’

Before the vote Mr Kelleher said the party should examine how it selects candidates.

Cork has never had a president and this contest looks unlikely to change that.

Fine Gael’s Heather Humphries is out in front according to bookmakers with Independent Catherine Connolly a close second.

Among the dozens of independents seeking county council nominations is ex Cork mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy.