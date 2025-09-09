Who can knock Clonakilty off their perch in the WCL Premier Division?

Ahead of the Premier Division kicking off last Sunday, KIERAN McCARTHY profiled the eight teams that will battle it out for league glory

BALTIMORE: Having won the West Cork League Championship title last season, Baltimore are now in with the big boys in the Premier Division. They are hoping to build on the title-winning form that saw the club win their first West Cork League silverware in 15 years – that was a Division 2 (third tier) title in 2010. The management team of Sean McCarthy, Kieran O'Driscoll, Adam Cotter and Jason Minihane remains in place, providing consistency, and the squad is similar too, though Baltimore are hopeful of a few additions to bolster the squad for the challenge ahead. Dan MacEoin was a real goal threat in the Championship last term, and his goals will be crucial for a team that carried an attacking threat last season – they scored more league goals (64) than any other team in the Premier and Championship divisions. Baltimore know a good start to the league is key, though – and similar to many other teams – the availability of players with the GAA season ongoing could be telling.

CASTLETOWN CELTIC: One of the success stories in the Premier last season, they came up from the Championship, hit the ground running with a fast start and finished a very impressive third place. It’s a big ask for Castletown to repeat that again this season, especially with several players in action for their GAA clubs in the early weeks of the WCL season – it means expectations need to be tempered. Staying up will be the first goal, and then it’s seeing how far up the table they can finish. Another good run in the Beamish Cup would be welcome, after two exciting runs to the semi-finals in recent years. Jack O’Callaghan, Matthew Draper and Niall O’Halloran are key men for Castletown, who can also lean on the experience and guile of their masters’ players like Tiernan O’Driscoll, Barry O’Mahony and Darren Coughlan. Other names worth keeping an eye on are David Curtain, Rory O’Sullivan, Eoin O’Reilly, Finbarr Dromey and Bandon’s Michael Cahalane. Castletown are expecting a tougher challenge this season, but are ready to meet it.

CLONAKILTY SOCCER CLUB: The big question this season is who can stop the reigning champions winning the three in a row? Clonakilty have emerged as the best team in the West Cork League in the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Premier Division and Beamish Cup titles. To highlight Clon’s dominance, they have only lost once in the league in the last two years. John Leahy and Lorne Edmead’s panel remains largely the same with a few notable additions – Adam O’Regan (who was with Blarney United), John Deegan (from Lakewood), James O’Donovan (previously Ardfield), Eoin Murphy (previously Lyre Rovers) and Charlie McShane is back, too. Liam Anthony White has retired. As in recent years, top scorer Chris Collins, Reuben Henry and Joe Edmead will lead the Clonakilty charge. They are the team to beat, but will need to keep their edge and hunger to stay in front of a chasing pack keen to knock Clon off their perch.

DRINAGH RANGERS: The hunted have become the hunters, as Drinagh, for so long the best team in the West Cork League, have had to settle for runners-up in the Premier for the past two seasons. Naturally, after such incredible consistency in previous years – in 11 of the last 12 campaigns, Drinagh have finished in the top two in the Premier – there comes a transitional period. The signs are that we are now in that, as manager Robert O’Regan plans to gel new players with the experienced core that includes goal machine Barry O’Driscoll (H), Michael Hennigan and Robbie McQueen. Keith Jagoe has retired, while we’re told Gearoid White and Barry O’Driscoll (T) are semi-retired, but ready to answer the call when needed. Stephen Crowley, Paddy McCarthy, Padraig Cronin and Cillian Fitzpatrick have all stepped up from Drinagh’s B team, so will hope to make an impact. Runners-up the past two seasons, they will be there or thereabouts again in the title race.

DRINAGH RANGERS B: One of the stories of last season, not only did Drinagh B hold their own in the top flight, but they also captured the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup with a stunning upset over the Drinagh A team in the final. In a bunched mid-table of the Premier, Drinagh B finished sixth, but were only three points off third place, and a long way clear of the relegated duo of Bunratty United and Beara United. There has been a change of management, with a team of former and current players now working together to keep the team moving in the right direction – Eamonn Connolly, James O’Regan, David Curran, Denis O’Driscoll and Jack O’Sullivan. With a few of last year’s B squad having moved up to the A team, this season is about development, and bringing through young players from Drinagh’s U18 squad and mixing those with the experienced core already there. Safeguarding their Premier Division status will be a big target, and another cup run would be welcome too.

DUNMANWAY TOWN: Always one of the most consistent teams in the league, Dunmanway finished as Premier Division runners-up in the 2020/21 and 21/22 seasons, and have a knack of winning the Beamish Cup too (they have won it three times in the past six seasons). There’s a new management team of Kevin Murray, Jamie Cotter and Steven O’Donovan, and the squad has seen a few changes, too. While Keith White, Barry O’Donovan and Oran McCarthy are three players to keep an eye on, new additions include Jack McCarthy and Sam Foley, the latter having played for Everton AFC Cork. The return of Nathan O’Donovan, Gavin Lordon and Fionn Kearney will also strengthen Dunmanway’s options. Also, Rory Carroll and Conor Vassallo are stepping up to adult soccer, having come through the underage ranks. Both Johnny Kelly (Australia) and Cullen Barry (America) are not involved this season. Dunmanway are determined to close the gap on the top two – Clon and Drinagh – this season, and don’t rule out a cup run.

LYRE ROVERS: Relegated from the Premier Division in the 2023/24 season, Lyre bounced straight back up after finishing second in the Championship last year. Their priority is survival, and anything after that is a bonus. Joe Bailey and Fin Moroney will be two Lyre players to keep an eye on, as the club looks to reassert themselves in the top tier of the West Cork League. They had a taste of what life in the Premier will be like when they played Drinagh Rangers in the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup last weekend – Lyre lost 5-2, though Kieran Fitzpatrick and Joe Bailey got on the scoresheet. Lyre had one of the best defensive records in the West Cork League last season – conceding only 16 goals in 20 Championship games – and if they can maintain that defensive solidity, it will be a platform to build on.

TOGHER CELTIC: Fifth in the Premier last season, third the year before, and sixth the two seasons before that, Togher have been consistent, but can they take the next step and move closer to the leading teams? Club legend Sammy Mawe has retired, and the loss of Liam Creedon with an ACL injury is a blow. Still, Togher can call on the likes of Peter Collins, Brian Horgan, Luke Hurley, Cathal Daly, Jamie Lucey, Robbie Lucey, Donnacha Collins, Paudie Crowley, as well as reliables like Kevin Cotter, Ian Crowley, Niall Hurley, Eoin Murray and Ciarán Murray, so there’s a talented squad there. Possibly, a few from Togher’s U16 team will make the step up into junior soccer too, with young players like Ethan Hurley and Levi Bosma names to keep an eye on in the seasons ahead. The management team consists of Johnny Collins, Kevin Hurley and Tony Coughlan.