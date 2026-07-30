Vigilance urged over this coming bank holiday weekend

Water Safety Ireland, Irish Coast Guard, and RNLI are urging swimmers, visitors and holidaymakers to take extra care around the coast this bank holiday weekend and to familiarise themselves with local conditions before entering the water.

As many people travel to coastal locations during the holiday period, the organisations are also encouraging beachgoers to take time to read local safety signage, check for potential hazards such as rip currents, and to swim at a lifeguarded waterway if possible.

Lifeguards around the country are busy dealing with incidents involving inflatable toys and air mattresses, which are lightweight, unstable, and which can quickly drift out to sea, or capsize unexpectedly, leaving users at risk.

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If you are taking part in activities on or near the water, remember to:

Check the weather and tide times before venturing out

If walking along the shore, remain alert to rising tides to avoid stranding

Make every effort to choose a lifeguarded waterway, listed at watersafery.ie/lifeguards

Avoid cold-water shock by entering the water slowly.

Be aware of rip currents, which can rapidly carry you away from shore

Swim with others and within your dept

Always wear a lifejacket or suitable buoyancy aid for your activity.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast or think that they are in trouble, use marine VHF radio Channel 16 or dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

An Garda Síochána will conduct an extensive roads policing operation this bank holiday weekend. It began this morning and continues until Tuesday morning, August 4th. This enforcement operation will focus on the four lifesaver offences in an effort to ensure that all road users get home safe this weekend.

1. Speeding

2. Driving under the influence of an intoxicant

3. Using a mobile phone while driving

4. Not wearing a seatbelt

The August bank holiday weekend is traditionally very busy on Irish roads. People use the long weekend as an opportunity to enjoy summer staycations, travel to family and friends and enjoy the many festivals and amenities across the country.

Unfortunately, with an increase in road use comes a higher risk of fatal or serious injury road traffic collisions.