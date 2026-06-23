Let's hope the good weather continues into the weekend!

This weekend's events include a camber music festival, a sustainable pop-up market, a folk club performance, a lavender festival and a musical collaboration between two iconic West Cork venues.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

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The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

West Cork Chamber Music Festival - Friday June 26th-Sunday July 5th

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival programme is packed with world-class concerts and masterclasses in intimate settings from dawn to dusk, set against the stunning backdrop of Bantry Bay.

The first events of the festival start this weekend, including evening concerts, choir workshops and a candlelight late night performance.

See the full list of festival events here.

Sustainable Designer Pop-Up - Friday June 26th

A pop-up market showcasing some of West Cork's best sustainable designers takes place this Friday in Ma Muphry's Pub in Bantry.

Kicking off at 12pm, designers featured include Alice Halliday, Sb Renew and Abalonia Blue.

Music will be provided by DJ Quinlonious Funk, and pizzas will be served from 5pm.

VARO at Bandon Folk Club - Friday June 26th

Bandon Folk Club is delighted to welcome VARO, the acclaimed Dublin-based duo known for their spellbinding interpretations of Irish traditional song, VARO blend folk, baroque and classical influences, weaving rich harmonies, drones and countermelodies into a distinctive, atmospheric sound.

Support comes from Caoimhe O’Brien, a rising young folk singer from West Cork—promising a memorable evening of contemporary and traditional folk.

Doors open at 8.15pm. Tickets are €20 and can be purchased here.

Cape Clear Lavender Festival - Saturday June 27th & Sunday June 28th

The third annual lavender festival kicks off on Cape Clear this weekend.

Events include a goat milking demonstration, kayaking in the harbour, community markets, live music and a lavender debudding demo.

To see the full list of events, visit the festivals website here.

West Goes West - Saturday June 27th & Sunday June 28th

As part of a two-night collaboration between Connolly’s of Leap and Levis Corner House in Ballydehob

West Goes West kicks off at Connollys at 3pm, on Saturday June 27th til late and kicks off again the next day, Sunday at Levis Corner House at 3pm.

Expect a stacked lineup including The Kates, Shiv, Briars and Default Peter, surprise appearances, and the magic that happens when two venues build one beautiful weekend.

Tickets are available here.