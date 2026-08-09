Will Cork or Galway hold their nerve in an All-Ireland senior camogie final of fine margins?

THERE is little to separate Cork and Galway heading into today’s All-Ireland senior camogie final – and recent history suggests another classic is in store.

This is the third year in a row the counties have met in the decider and the rivalry has produced no shortage of drama.

In 2024, Katrina Mackey’s controversial goal proved decisive in Cork’s 1-16 to 0-16 victory, despite the sliotar appearing not to touch her hurley on its way to the net.

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Twelve months later, Galway gained revenge, edging a 1-14 to 1-13 victory after Carrie Dolan’s late pointed free. Cork’s task was made even harder when Hannah Looney received a straight red card.

The head-to-head record, however, favours the Rebels. Cork have won four of the last five championship meetings between the sides, with last year’s final their only defeat.

Their most recent encounter came in Group 1 in June when Ger Manley’s team travelled to Galway with just one win from their previous six competitive games.

It proved to be a turning point.

Cork produced an impressive 0-18 to 1-8 victory and have not looked back, following up with wins over Tipperary (twice) and Waterford to book another final appearance.

The Rebels saved arguably their best display for the semi-final, blitzing Tipperary in the opening half to lead 2-11 to 0-8 at the interval after converting all 13 of their first-half shots. That laid the platform for a convincing 2-16 to 0-17 win.

Their average winning margin in this year’s championship is five points, compared to Galway’s four, another indication of Cork’s consistency.

There is also an intriguing psychological angle.

Last year, Cork entered the final chasing a historic three-in-a-row before Galway denied them. This time the roles are reversed.

As reigning league and All-Ireland champions, Galway are bidding to win successive senior titles for the first time in their history, while Cork arrive as the challengers rather than the favourites.

The individual match-ups could prove decisive.

St Colum’s Libby Coppinger is likely to pick up Ailish O’Reilly, a player who has repeatedly delivered on the biggest stage. Galway’s Niamh McPeake is their leading scorer from play in this championship and it will be fascinating to see who gets that assignment. Ava Fitzgerald and Meabh Murphy have impressed throughout the campaign, but could Cork spring a surprise and ask Ashling Thompson to shadow McPeake?

At the other end, Cork’s scoring threat of Amy O’Connor, Saoirse McCarthy and Sorcha McCartan will test a Galway defence marshalled by Róisín Black, Dervla Higgins and Ciara Hickey.

Everything points towards another fiercely contested final. Cork will need another top-class display, but their current form and recent record against Galway suggest a 31st O’Duffy Cup is well within reach.