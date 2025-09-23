Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include The Skibbereen Walking Festival, Lisa Lambe performing in Bantry, the West Cork Arts Centre exhibition, the Bere Island parkrun, the Skibbereen farmers market and a bonus thing to do which is the Harvest Fest at CECAS in Leap.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

The Skibbereen Walking Festival - Friday, September 26th - Sunday, September 28th

The Skibbereen Walking Festival is taking place this weekend, offering guided walks for all abilities in the Skibbereen and Baltimore areas.

On Saturday, you can join a moderate-level walk to Slievemore on Sherkin Island, with transport and ferry included.

This is a great way to explore the stunning West Cork landscape with an experienced group.

Lisa Lambe will perform at St. Brendan's Church - Friday, September 26th

On Friday, September 26th, singer Lisa Lambe will perform at St. Brendan's Church in Bantry with her show, Nightvisiting: The Hauling Home.

This is a perfect way to spend a relaxing evening enjoying traditional and contemporary music in a beautiful setting.

West Cork Arts Centre exhibitions - Friday, September 26th - Sunday, September 28th

The West Cork Arts Centre (Uillinn) in Skibbereen has several exhibitions running.

You can check out the Andrew Coombs - Meditations on Gold exhibit, which is running until Saturday, September 27th, and the Sharon Dipity exhibition which continues until October.

It's a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the local art and culture.

Bere Island parkrun - Saturday, September 27th

Get your weekend off to a healthy start with the Bere Island Parkrun.

This free, timed 5k run takes place every Saturday morning, year-round.

Whether you want to walk, jog, or run, you can enjoy spectacular views across Bantry Bay and get some fresh air.

The farmers market in Skibbereen - Saturday, September 27th

West Cork is a popular foodie destination and the Skibbereen Farmers Market is not to be missed.

Pick up some local artisan goods to take home, including fruit and vegetables, herbs, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, jam, preserves, bread, cakes, organic meat, cheese, and fish.

From fresh garlic to fermented foods, the Skibbereen stallholders are experts in their trade.

It's open every Saturday from 9.30 am to 2 pm – shop local!

BONUS THING TO DO:

Harvest Fest 2025 at Cecas - Saturday, September 27th

CECAS will be running a day of early Autumn activities for all the family on Saturday the 27th of September from 12pm-6pm.

Entry is only €5 per person.

Feel free to bring as many kids as you can - they go for free!