Tony Stephenson delivers knock-out blow in record time

THEY have christened him ‘The Axe Man’ – and Tony Stephenson lived up to the hype at the Total Kombat event in London’s O2 Arena.

The Bantry man is a two-time world kickboxing champion, no stranger to the big stage, but even he has been taken aback by the reaction to his sensational knock-out win against Bart Horvath.

With the fastest knock-out in Total Kombat history, Stephenson delivered within 15 seconds to claim a show-stopping victory. The fight has been viewed millions of times online, racking up over four million views on Tiktok alone.

‘I was stunned,’ Stephenson admits.

‘I was also named Fighter of the Night, which was awarded by a very famous UFC fighter, Michael “Venom” Page.’

Stephenson, who trains under Ian Kingston at West Cork Kickboxing Club, had a controversial Total Kombat debut in June. Initially declared the winner, that result was later overturned, so this time he was intent on leaving no doubt.

‘I wasn’t going to let the judges have power over me like last time,’ the West Cork man explains.

‘I went in really strong from the start. He took my first sidekick. I tried it again, he brought his hands low to block, so I knew there was an opening. The axe kick I landed was with the heel, and when he was stunned and rattled, I followed up with my hands.

‘There was a pause – I was waiting for the referee to give me a tap on the back to say it was done. I didn’t feel that tap, so when he looked up I gave him one last hit, and that was it.’

Stephenson added: ‘I wouldn’t be where I am today without Ian and West Cork Kickboxing Club.’

Next up is another Total Kombat fight in Liverpool in February.