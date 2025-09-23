Rare opportunity sees star chefs unite to showcase best of local

Two of Cork’s most acclaimed restaurants — Rare at The Blue Haven in Kinsale and Goldie in Cork city — are joining forces for an exclusive one-night-only collaboration on Saturday, October 11th.

Michelin Guide-recognised chefs Aishling Moore and Meeran Manzoor will come together to create an eight-course tasting menu with a unique seafood focus, designed to showcase the very best of Cork’s coastal waters and outstanding local suppliers.

Goldie, located on Oliver Plunkett Street, is renowned for its ‘Gill-to-Fin’ approach and ever-changing menu reflecting the day’s catch.

Rare, meanwhile, has become known for Meeran’s signature blend of South Indian heritage and French culinary techniques, producing hyper-local, ingredient-driven dishes.

‘I’ve always admired Aishling’s bold flavours and her gill-to-fin approach to food. At Rare, our menu has a natural focus on seafood, with its own distinctive flavours, shaped by the Tamil Nadu connection. I’m really excited about this collaboration and the chance to cook alongside Aishling in Rare,’ said Meeran Manzoor, the executive head chef at Rare at Blue Haven.

Aishling Moore, of Goldie, said: ‘I’m delighted to collaborate with Meeran and his team and bring Goldie’s Gill-to-Fin ethos to Rare. Cork’s seafood is world-class, and this dinner is about showcasing that in a fresh and exciting way.’

Guests will enjoy an exclusive eight-course tasting menu priced at €125 per person, with optional wine pairings available. Accommodation packages are available.

In December 2024, Rare was added to the prestigious MICHELIN Guide for Great Britain & Ireland and described by Michelin as ‘understated and

engaging’.

Rare at Blue Haven was honoured with multiple accolades, including Innovator of the Year for Munster and Overall National Winner at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2024, as well as Best Cork Restaurant at the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2023.

Rare has also been featured in other reputable listings such as Lucinda O’Sullivan’s Hot 24 for Summer 2024, and Food & Wine’s Top 100 Great Restaurants 2024.