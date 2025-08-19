Alcohol addiction drives 77% of West Cork referrals - Coolmine

ALCOHOL continues to be the leading substance for which individuals seek treatment in West Cork, according to the latest figures from Coolmine services.

Alcohol abuse accounted for 77% of all presentations to the addiction treatment centre in Ahiohill – a rate which is 24% higher than the average for other Cork centres.

Cocaine follows at 13% with cannabis (6%) the third most prevalent ahead of benzodiazepines (4%). There were no presentations to the West Cork centre seeking treatment for heroin addiction.

The Ahiohill centre worked with 55 individuals so far in 2025 – 64% of those male and the remaining 36% female. It reported a 45% retention rate.

The wider mid-year statistics for Coolmine’s South West services, which includes community-based services in Mallow and Midleton and two hubs in Cork city, shows an average of 53% seeking treatment for alcohol addiction revealing that the West Cork centre has a significantly higher rate of presentations for alcohol abuse.

From a national perspective alcohol continues to be the leading substance for which individuals seek treatment, accounting for 40% (up 3%) of all presentations to Coolmine services this year.Alcohol is the most common substance in the South-West with 53% and Mid-West (34%), while cocaine remains the leading substance in the East (36%).

Coolmine Therapeutic Community provides both day and residential services treating drug and alcohol dependency.

Its CEO Pauline McKeown said: ‘Alcohol and cocaine remain the most prominent substances for which people are seeking help. Demand for our services—especially for women and families—remains incredibly high.

‘Our teams continue to meet this need with compassion and professionalism. At Coolmine, we believe in the power of recovery and are committed to ensuring people across Ireland can access the support they need to transform their lives.’

Coolmine now operates satellite clinics, in collaboration with the HSE, in a bid to improve accessibility in rural areas,

A total of 1,969 clients accessed treatment and support nationally through Coolmine in the first half of 2025—virtually unchanged from the record-setting demand experienced in 2024.

Nationally, 57% of clients were male and 43% female, reflecting an increase in female engagement compared to 2024.

In all 305 families were supported, while 35 children currently reside with a parent in treatment.

The report found that 1,794 children nationally were directly impacted by parental substance use.

Both Ashleigh House, Coolmine’s dedicated residential programme for women and mothers with young children, and Coolmine Lodge, the male residential therapeutic community, are currently operating at 100% occupancy.

These services offer intensive residential care with a focus on therapeutic engagement, life skills development, and long-term recovery planning.