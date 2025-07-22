Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include the Skibbereen Arts Festival, the Sheep's Head retreat day, Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival, the Schull Agricultural Show and the Comhaltas Ballinspittle Seisiún.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Skibbereen Arts Festival 2025 - Starting Friday, July 25th

Skibbereen Arts Festival is back for 2025 and bigger than ever!

The festival kicks off with a 90's themed street part on Friday, July 25th and has events and gigs the whole way through until Sunday, August 3rd.

Check out the full agenda at their website here.

Sheep's Head summer retreat day - Saturday, July 26th

Step away from the noise and into nature with a heartfully crafted half-day retreat from 10am to 2pm at the serene SONA Retreat in Kilcrohane.

Led by experienced facilitator Karen Olivia Kiely, this gathering offers a grounding journey through gentle yoga, deep rest, and connection to the land.

You’ll be held in a safe and inspiring space to pause, reset, and reconnect with yourself and the natural world around you.

Fore more information on this event click here.

Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival - Saturday, July 26th - Monday, August 4th

Make your way down to the beautiful seaside village of Courtmacsherry for an unforgettable Harbour Festival.

The festival kicks off with a regatta day on Saturday, July 26th.

There are plenty of more events to keep you occupied throughout the festival.

Schull Agricultural Show - Sunday, July 27th

The Schull Agricultural Show takes place on Sunday, July 27th down in Schull.

Don't miss the Country Market, horse and pony classes, fun dog show and special pets’ corner.

There are lots of classes related to baking, art and more.

For more information click here.

Comhaltas Ballinspittle Seisiún - Sunday, July 27th

Comhaltas Ballinspittle are delighted to announce the dates for its Seisiún concerts at Actons Hotel, Kinsale!

Join them for an incredible night of music, dance and song!

8pm on Sunday, July 27th at the Actons Hotel, Kinsale.