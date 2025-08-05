You can’t headbutt your mum says judge

A TEENAGER charged with threatening to kill a woman has been ordered by a district court judge to give up smoking cannabis and restructure his life.

Judge Joanne Carroll made the comment when dealing with the minor, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, at Bandon District Court on Monday.

The juvenile had spent the weekend at Oberstown youth detention centre in Lusk, County Dublin following a court appearance in West Cork last week.

The teenager has been charged with threatening to kill or injure a woman last year as well as causing criminal damage to a car belonging to the same woman.

At Monday’s court sitting he told Judge Carroll that he felt better having had no cannabis over the weekend and admitted that while the first few days were tough he ‘got through it’.

Judge Carroll noted that a number of people who have come into contact with the youth have said that he has great potential.

‘You need structure and you need to keep appointments that are being provided. You need to get off cannabis,’ said Judge Carroll, who said he could have a great future ahead.

‘You cannot headbutt your mother or threaten her in any way no matter what your troubles are.’

The court heard that he had ‘disengaged’ in a Youthreach Summer programme in July and that his cannabis use increased and he was missing appointments.

‘A very full programme has been devised and he has to keep his appointments,’ warned the judge.

She was told that the juvenile has a number of upcoming appointments including a meeting with an addiction counsellor as well as attending a project to deal with his anger management issues. He will also meet with a youth worker.

‘You have great potential but there are two big problems: you need to get off drugs and you need to manage your day,’ warned Judge Carroll.

The district court judge further advised the minor that if he does get frustrated or angry in the future then he should try to practise deep breathing to calm down, or go out for a jog or go to the gym.

She remanded the teenager on bail on his own bond of €100 to appear in court again on September 11th, and reminded him that he has the support of his grandmother and parents.