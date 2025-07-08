Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include the Cape Clear Lavender Festival, the West Cork Literary Festival, the Bailiú na Banndan Summer Festival, Barryroe Show and Run Skibb.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

---

Cape Clear Lavender Festival - Friday, July 11th - Sunday, July 13th

The Cape Clear Lavender Festival takes place this weekend.

Live music all weekend with plenty to do!

Community markets, talks, walks, yoga, kids zone, sauna + swim and much more.

It is a weekend not to be missed.

West Cork Literary Festival - Kicking off on Friday, July 11th

Don't miss the world-class, inclusive 8-day literary festival in West Cork.

Featuring renowned and emerging international and Irish writers, masterclasses and fringe events for all ages.

You can find more details here.

Bailiú na Banndan - Friday, July 11th - Sunday, July 13th

The Bailiú na Banndan Summer Festival kicks off this weekend on Friday, July 11th with a kids story time at Bandon Library at 10.30am.

This is followed by a family colour run at the Bandon Mart at 7pm and a pub table quiz at 9.30pm.

There is plenty to do over the entire weekend including kids soccer blitz, picnic, adult fancy dress, fireworks display, car boot sale and more.

Barryroe Show - Saturday, July 12th

The 67th Barryroe Show will be held this year on Saturday July 12th at the Barryroe GAA Grounds.

For more information you can click here.

Run Skibb - Saturday, July 12th - Sunday, July 13th

Run Skibb is back this year and after the success of last year there is an additional 5km run on the street of Skibbereen on the Saturday evening followed by live music.

To register and learn more check out their website here.