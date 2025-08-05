Time to think of end of life care

WEST CORK residents are being urged to get the full picture of palliative care as a new campaign shines a spotlight on how it can support living well in the present moment.

The All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is urging people to take a moment ahead of Palliative Care Week which begins on September 7th.

Each year, AIIHPC works with its member organisations, the wider palliative care sector, charities and community organisations to raise awareness of this care.

The campaign aims to increase understanding of palliative care and when it may be needed, and the benefits it can bring to the quality of life of those receiving it.

A spokesperson for AIIHPC said: ‘Palliative care isn’t just for end-of-life care, it’s about helping individuals living with a life-limiting illness to live as well, and as fully as possible, today and for as long as possible.

‘It puts the individual at the centre of care, supporting their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs. It also supports their families, carers and all those close to them.’

The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘Living for Today, Planning for Tomorrow’ and to encourage partipation in this AIIHPC is running a photo competition to help capture what that might look like in communities across West Cork.

People are being invited to submit a photo that captures what this year’s theme means to them.

The photos will be hosted on the campaign’s website, thepalliativehub.com, and a certificate and prize will be awarded to the winning photo entry at the beginning of Palliative Care Week 2025. To find out more, visit: www.thepalliativehub.com.