Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include the Eyeries Family Festival, the Beast of Beara, the Kinsale Kidathlon, the West Cork Vintage Harvest Day and Mundy performing at DeBarra's.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Eyeries Family Festival - Friday, July 18th - Sunday, July 20th

The Eyeries Family Festival kicks off on Friday, July 18th with 'Derry Girls' star Siobhán McSweeney.

There is plenty on over the entire weekend including a dog show, family fun day, live music and much much more!

Beast of Beara - Saturday, July 19th

For anyone who loves outdoors,Garnish GAA promises you an unforgettable weekend in Allihies, inviting you to walk, jog or race the Beast of Béara to support its club development fundraiser for 2025.

This year’s mountain trail will be measured to a half marathon distance (21.1km) and encompass part of the Beara Way walking route, taking in Allihies Coppermines, Ternahillane, Goula and coastal walking trails.

You can register for the event here.

Kinsale Kidathlon - Sunday, July 20th

The Kinsale Kidathlon takes place at 11am at the Dock Beach in Kinsale on Sunday, July 20th with registration opening from 09.30am.

Swim, Bike and Run with a variety of age groups categories and goodie bags for all competitors.

There is a €15 entry fee and for further information you can email [email protected]

West Cork Vintage Harvest Day - Sunday, July 20th

The West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Harvest Day takes place on Sunday, July 20th all day long at the pike in Clonakilty.

Mundy at DeBarra's Folk Club - Friday, July 18th

Mundy is returning to DeBarra's Folk Club on Friday, July 18th.

Tickets can be purchased here.