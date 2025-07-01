Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the Clonakilty Old Time Fair, the South of Ireland Band Championships, the Summer Breeze Concert, Dunmanway's Agricultural Show and a boat trip for Ilen Rovers.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend.

Clonakilty Old Time Fair - Saturday, July 05th

The Clonakilty Old Time Fair takes place this year on Saturday, July 5th, in Clonakilty.

The fair kicks off around midday on the main street of Clonakilty.

Enjoy music, arts, crafts and a lot more!

There will be a prize for the best costumes and window displays.

South of Ireland Band Championships - Saturday, July 05th

The South of Ireland Band Championships take place on Saturday, July 5th in Clonakilty.

The event kicks off at 9am and is over around midday.

Summer Breeze Concert - Saturday, July 05th

Don't miss the Summer Breeze Concert on Saturday, July 5th at 7.30pm at St Facthna's Cathedral in Rosscarbery.

Featuring: Munster Mix Chorus, Rosscarbery Bellringers, Harpist Carys Ann Evans and the Drombeg Céilí Band.

All donations on the night go to St Fachtna's and the Rosscarbery Playground.

Dunmanway Agricultural Show - Sunday, July 06th

Dunmanway Agricultural Show traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in July each year at Dromleena Lawn (Racecourse), Dunmanway.

Dunmanway Show is renowned as one of the highlights on the showing circuit each Summer.

Walking around the showgrounds is like looking at a slice of country life.

From pedigree animals to homebaking, everything is on display.

For more information, click here.

Set sail for Ilen Rovers - Sunday, July 06th

Don't miss out on a two-hour mystery cruise around Roaringwater Bay on July 6th, departing from Baltimore at 7pm.

All proceeds are going directly to the Ilen Rovers Pitch Fund in Church Cross.

Enjoy an evening full of music, fun, dancing and with a bit of luck some wildlife.