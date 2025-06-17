Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the Shannonvale Summerfest, the Baltimore Pirate Festival, Bere Island's Military Heritage Festival, a Summer Solstice Ceremony and a School's Out disco.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Shannonvale Summerfest - Friday, June 20th - Saturday, June 21st

A brand-new family festival in aid of Shannonvale community is taking place this weekend.

Things kick off on Friday, June 20th,with a commemorative march marking the Battle of the Big Cross 1798, followed by a lively Trad Session in Phairs Pub.

On Saturday, June 21st there is a family fun day, BBQ feast, live music with King K and DJ Niall O'Sullivan to close the night out.

There is also a mega raffle not to be missed with huge prizes up for grabs and just €5 per ticket! You can call Phairs Pub to grab your tickets today.

Baltimore Pirate Festival - Friday, June 20th - Sunday, June 22nd

The Baltimore Pirate Festival is taking place this weekend, kicking off on Friday, June 20th.

It is a family fun weekend celebrating Baltimore's historic past.

There are plenty of games and events, including treasure hunts, live music, the pirate market, the pirate lantern walk and much more.

Bere Island Military Heritage Festival - Saturday, June 21st - Sunday, June 22nd The Bere Island Military Heritage Festival takes place this weekend in Drill Hall, Rerrin out on Bere Island. This is the third annual festival where you can hear all about the role Bere Island played in both Irish and European military history.

Imramma: Summer Solstice Ceremony - Saturday, June 21st

CECAS are hosting a summer solstice ceremony from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, June 21st.

School's Out Disco at The Treehouse - Friday, June 20th

The Treehouse in Skibbereen is hosting a fundraiser disco called 'School's Out'.

The disco is from 3pm to 6pm on Friday, June 20th and is €10 per child.

There will be face painting, ice-cream, treats, games and so much more!

Call 028 51699 for more information.