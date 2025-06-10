Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the Crosshaven Traditional Sail, the Clonakilty Street Carnival, a Family Fun Day, a Vintage Car Run and a Car Boot Sale.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend.

Crosshaven Traditional Sail 2025 - Friday, June 13th - Sunday, June 15th

The Crosshaven Traditional Sail takes place in June of each year in the town of Crosshaven.

This year it takes place over the weekend from June 13th to June 15th.

It is an annual get-together of vintage boats of all shapes and sizes.

Clonakilty Street Carnival - Saturday, June 14th

An amazing summer day of food, live music, and activities for all the family!

Clonakilty's streets are transformed into a foodie haven of culinary delights, and first-class dining is catered for by local restaurants and an array of excellent artisan producers.

Performers will dazzle audiences throughout the day with live music and carnival-style antics.

Food tickets can be purchased here.

Family Fun Day - Sunday, June 15th

Dromclough National School are hosting a Family Fun Day on Sunday, June 15th at the Mealagh Valley Community Hall.

The event is free entry but bring cash for food and games with all proceeds going to Dromclough National School.

There will be bouncy castles, face painting, bbq, games, raffles and much much more.

Vintage Car Run - Sunday, June 15th

There will be a Vintage Car Run at the BEDA Hall in Ballineen on the 15th of June.

Registration from 11 am and returning to the BEDA Hall at 3 pm.

All proceeds on the day will go towards the Station House Restoration Fund.

Car Boot Sale - Sunday, June 15th

Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shúilleabháin are hosting a car boot sale in the Skibbereen Showgrounds on Sunday, June 15th from 10am - 2pm.

Cars costs €10 and trailers / vans cost €15.

There will be tea, coffee, bake sale and more.

Public admission is €2 and under 18's enter free.