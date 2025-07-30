Man with ‘royal blood’ banned for 20 years ruled unfit to plead

A man charged with breaching a court order which banned him from visiting Ireland for 20 years is to remain at the Central Mental Hospital after a psychiatrist indicated that there has been “no significant improvement” in his condition since he was hospitalised with “grandiose delusions.”

Matthew Norman of Laburnam House, Kirkby, Nottingham in the UK was previously prohibited from communicating directly, or indirectly with a woman living in West Cork. He was also ordered to stay out of Ireland for two decades.

He appeared before a sitting of Skibbereen District Court in January of this year following an alleged breach of an order made at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in June, 2022.

The accusation was that Mr Notman communicated with the woman on Facebook Messenger on November 13th and 14th, 2024. It was also alleged that Mr Notman entered Ireland by ferry from the UK on November 10th, 2024.

The case was back before Cork Circuit Criminal Court today for an update.

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, BL, had previously told Judge Helen Boyle that her client was admitted to the Central Mental Hospital earlier this year. This followed an acute psychotic episode characterised by delusions that he had ‘royal blood’ and was the ‘King of Ireland.’

Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Dearbhla Duffy has now appeared in court by video link to give a up to date report on the condition of Mr Notman.

Dr Duffy told Judge Boyle that Mr Notman was not fit to enter a guilty or not guilty plea to the charge he faces.

She said that she was satisfied that the accused, who is in his thirties, met the full requirement for a mental disorder under the Mental Health Act. Dr Duffy said that Mr Notman required lengthy treatment having presented with ‘grandiose delusions and beliefs’.

His response to medication has been limited and alternative medication has now been prescribed.

Mr Notman has a long history of major mental illness dating back to his early twenties. This includes schizophrenia affective disorder and bipolar affective disorder.

Judge Boyle said that she was satisfied that Mr Notman is not fit to plead at this juncture. She heard that he will remain in hospital until he is deemed fit to be discharged and the case will be revisited at that point.