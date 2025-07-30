Cork Airport welcomes its two millionth passenger this year as 74,000 expected to fly over the August Bank Holiday weekend

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest-growing airport, welcomed its two millionth passenger of 2025 yesterday, in what will be the busiest year in the airport’s 64-year history.

Benvon Deasy from Rochestown, Cork, who was travelling to Cape Town, South Africa via London Heathrow was greeted by airport management and presented with a special gift before departing on Aer Lingus EI722 to London Heathrow. Benvon was joined on her travels by her husband Killian and daughters Síofra, Aoibhe and Laoise.

This year, Cork Airport reached its two millionth passenger milestone a full month earlier than in 2024, when the milestone was passed in late August.

Cork Airport is preparing to welcome 74,000 passengers this August Bank Holiday weekend, with Sunday, August 3 expected to be the busiest day.

Passenger traffic this August Bank Holiday weekend is +14% compared to the same weekend last year. This weekend will be one of the busiest for inbound tourism with a plethora of festivals and events taking place across the South of Ireland including Cork Pride Festival, All Together Now music festival and Spraoi International Street Arts Festival in Waterford and Féile na Laoch in Cúil Aodha.

A variety of festivals and events will continue over the coming weeks with Cork on a Fork Fest to take place in Cork city, the Kilkenny Arts Festival and the Puck Fair in Killorglin, Co. Kerry.

Overall passenger traffic at Cork Airport is up 15% year-to-date when compared to the same period last year.

Cork Airport is on course for its busiest year ever, testament to the continually expanding route network, award-winning customer service and convenience.

Following intensive marketing campaigns across the South of Ireland, independently conducted market research has shown a significant uplift in the number of passengers from Laois, Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford flying from Cork Airport.

As the busy August Bank Holiday weekend approaches, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “We were delighted to accept the award of Europe’s Best Regional Airport this year from our industry representative body, ACI (Airport Council International) Europe. The numbers of passengers using our airport this August Bank Holiday weekend is testament to the customer service delivered by our team every day, making travel easier and friendlier. We are seeing more and more passengers from South Leinster and the Midlands, who are all discovering the ease of Cork Airport. We will be welcoming inbound tourists especially in the tens of thousands to our region, with plenty of live music in the terminal over the bank holiday weekend.”

For those travelling this August Bank Holiday weekend, Cork Airport has set out some helpful travel tips to ensure passengers have a smooth and hassle-free airport experience: