Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include a Ladies Night in Skibbereen, the Bantry Golf Classic, a movement retreat in Eyeries, Barth Harrington's folk club debut and a Farmers Market.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend.

Ladies Night - Wellness & Beauty fundraiser - Friday, June 6th

There is a Ladies Night Wellness & Beauty Fundraiser taking placer at The West Cork Hotle on Friday, June 6th at 8pm.

All proceeds from the event will be going towards a playground improvement project at St Joseph's National School.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Bantry Golf Classic - Saturday, June 7th

The annual fundraising Golf Classic is returning to Bantry on Saturday, June 7th at Bantry Bay Golf Club.

To Register: call Shane at 086 053 0524 or Susan at 086 886 4887.

Eyeries movement retreat - Saturday, June 7th - Sunday, June 8th

There is a two-day movement retreat taking place in Eyeries with Fred and Colleen Sugerman from California on June, 7th and June 8th.

Barth Harrington's folk club debut - Sunday, June 8th

After decades of guiding and orchestrating behind the scenes, former Scoil na mBuachailli principal and long-time DeBarras & Clonakilty International Guitar Festival friend, Barth Harrington, makes his folk club debut with a very special show.

All proceeds from the event will go to Clonakilty Hospital.

Barth Harrington, recently retired principal of Scoil na mBuachaillí, Clonakilty, will perform at De Barra’s on Sunday, June 8th, 2025.

Tickets can be obtained here.

Bandon's Farmer Market - Saturday, June 7th

Each Saturday in the Old Market Garden from 9.30am to 13.30pm.

You will be treated to Ballycotton Queens potatoes, local berries and fresh fish along with pancakes, crepes, coffee, pizza and pasta dishes.

A very sociable market with a nice mix of artisan producers and food stalls.