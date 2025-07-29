Senator Ryan raises concerns over planned IPAS centre in Macroom

Senator Nicole Ryan has expressed concern over reports of a proposed development of a new IPAS accommodation centre in Macroom, citing a lack of community consultation and growing pressure on local services.

The Cork Senator said she has been contacted by numerous constituents in recent days who feel decisions are being made about their town without any public input, consultation, or transparency.

Speaking on this matter Nicole said: ‘Macroom is already home to existing IPAS accommodation. People are understandably asking whether the town has the capacity to accommodate further expansion without significant investment in services and infrastructure.’

‘Residents have also highlighted persistent local challenges, including a boil water notice that has remained in place for years and pressure on schools, transport, and other community

services.’

She added: ‘This is not about opposing those in need, Macroom is a warm and welcoming town. But both existing residents and new arrivals deserve proper planning, resources, and supports. That’s the only way to ensure everyone can thrive’

‘I have been in contact with the Department of Integration and Cork County Council to ask whether any public consultation or community engagement took place before progressing the application and I’m still waiting on a reply. I have also asked them Whether a formal assessment of Macroom’s local capacity has been carried out and whether additional resourcing or support will be provided if the proposal proceeds.

‘This is about fairness and respect. The people of Macroom deserve answers, not silence. They deserve to be included in decisions that affect their town, not left in the dark. I will keep pushing the Department of Integration and Cork County Council until the people of Macroom get their answers.’