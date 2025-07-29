Man accused of assaulting his two brothers ordered to reside abroad

A DUNMANWAY man accused of assaulting two of his brothers and using a knife in the course of a dispute has been sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

William Brennan with an address in Frankfurt, Germany appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Bandon District Court last Thursday.

He faces three charges including assaulting John Brennan and Jerry Brennan Jr at Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway on August 17th 2024 as well as producing a knife during the course of that dispute. A court previously heard that the assaults occurred over an apparent dispute over land.

Gda John Corcoran of Kinsale Garda Station told Judge Carroll that he served the book of evidence on the accused, while Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the director of public prosecutions has consented for the accused to be sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Carroll issued Mr Brennan an alibi warning and extended free legal aid to include one junior counsel for his trial.

She said he must abide by the conditions of his bail including that he continue to reside in Frankfurt and he is to notify gardaí if he wishes to return to West Cork other than attending court dates.

Judge Carroll returned him to trial to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 29th.