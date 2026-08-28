WOMAN ON THE VERGE: Solar panels a ray of sunshine

A mixed bag of a week from the highs on the track in Birmingham to the let down of the eclipse – with the Rose of Tralee signalling the end of the summer holiday season

IT’S been a big week in our household – we got solar panels. Hurrah! The joy they’re bringing is unreal – mainly because I can use the tumble dryer without losing sleep over the energy bill. Not that you’d need the dryer in this weather but still. It’s not just me either. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen my husband more excited over anything – dinner table conversation is nothing but breathless updates from the app about what we’ve saved, what we’ve used, exported etc.. Like I said, it’s just the tumble dryer for me but whatever floats your boat. And we’re going to need them more than ever in the future, because I’m hell bent on getting some kind of air con unit installed before next summer. I never thought I’d say it but I’m dreaming about the days I can snuggle into my duvet again.

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The rest of the week was mainly spent watching the athletics (more joy) and preparing to watch the eclipse. I know it’s very much old news now but what a let down. No one’s fault but still a pity. And I had my make-and-do cereal box all ready and all! Maybe next time. Oh wait …. And of course there was The Rose of Tralee. Love it or loathe it, summer wouldn’t be summer without it.

And then we had our local harvest festival which has just wrapped up for another year. Again, summer wouldn’t be summer without it and hats off to everyone involved. I’m not going to lie, I won’t miss the nightly trip to the Merries, but that’s because I’m middle aged and pains in my neck are a very real thing, but I will miss the nightly option of take-away chips! The highlight was the kids’ fancy dress which had an epic turn out this year. Lovely memories as always.

Another big moment was Billy winning a prize in the dog show. What with being told earlier in the month that he was after packing on the pounds it was great for his confidence! We were all so busy I gave him the fastest wash of his life and my smallie gave him a quick brush and he still managed to come second place in ‘most Instagramable dog’ category. We were only delighted with ourselves and he’s after developing quite the swagger. I wonder if he should have his own Instagram account? Let’s come back to that.

So with everything going on it’s not surprising that I feel like that I’ve hit a bit of a wall. Summer ‘26: 1; Me: 0. The above paragraphs might make it sound like it’s a bit like the Brady Bunch around here, but I’ll admit, I’ve been very shouty this week. Mainly: ‘this is not a hotel!’ ‘Why am I the only one who empties the dishwasher?’ ‘Is anyone listening to me?’ and when I was really pushed to my limit: ‘Back to school can’t come fast enough.’ That was low I’ll admit, but I think all of us of a certain age reach a point in August where we’re a bit maxed out (and I’m not just talking about the credit card).

Speaking of school (sorry, but it’s nearly time), I want to add my voice to those that are reminding us that you absolutely do not need to buy all new stuff for your kids. Last year’s pencil cases, lunch boxes, water bottles (my particular bug bear. Do not buy another water bottle I beg of you!), school bags etc.. are all perfectly fine. Yes of course your child would like new ones but let’s be sensible and sustainable about this. People are always trying to sell you stuff you don’t need – wise up and stay strong. Besides I have around 3,000 markers, pens, pencils, toppers, rulers and pencils if anyone wants to come and help themselves. The only person who needs new stuff is you after running your household like a five star hotel for the past three months. Treat yourself – yes you are worth it.

On a completely different note, what is going on with the traffic on the Clonakilty bypass? It’s gone next-level brutal, particularly coming from the west. I don’t know if it’s the holiday traffic or what but I pity anyone who has to come this way on their daily commute. I’ve no idea what the solution is but with lots of new houses in the pipeline for the area, I hope someone is coming up with one and fast.

Finally, with less than a week before the uniforms have to be retrieved, the proper madness is kicking in and I’m wondering what else can we fit in? A trip to Emerald Park? Bunratty Castle and Folk Park? Phoenix Park? Or proper beach day (with lovely soft tumble dried towels)? I’ll start with pruning the lavender. Am I the only one who didn’t know it had to be done in August? That’s where I’ve being going wrong all along then. It looks so lovely though that another week surely won’t do much harm. Good parting advice for us all!